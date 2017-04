WASHINGTON The White House said on Tuesday the United States welcomes reports that the Taliban has pulled out of the northern Afghan city of Kunduz that it had seized last month.

President Barack Obama is considering whether to adjust the pace of withdrawing U.S. troops from Afghanistan, but White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters he had no update on what Obama's decision would be or when he would make it.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Doina Chiacu)