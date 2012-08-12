Two British soldiers were killed on Friday in Afghanistan in the Nad-e Ali district of Helmand province, the Ministry of Defense said. Three U.S. Marines were shot dead on Friday by an Afghan worker on a military base the Garmsir district of Helmand province.
Here are figures for foreign military deaths in Afghanistan since the U.S.-led military intervention began in 2001:
NATO/U.S.-LED COALITION FORCES:
United States 2,088
Britain 424
Canada 158
France 88
Germany 52
Italy 49
Denmark 42
Poland 36
Spain 34
Australia 33
Netherlands 25
Other nations 107
TOTAL 3,136
Sources: Reuters/icasualties (www.icasualties.org/oef) compiled from official figures/French military and president's office/German Ministry of Defense/Danish central command/Italian Ministry of Defense
(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit;)