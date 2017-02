KABUL One member of a foreign security force and eight Afghan police were killed on Friday in a Taliban assault on the British Council in the Afghan capital, Kabul, investigators said.

"Eight members of the Afghan national police and one foreign soldier were killed," Mohammad Zahir, head of criminal investigations for the Kabul police, told Reuters. He said he was not able to confirm the nationality of the foreign soldier.

