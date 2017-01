Afghan policemen stand guard at the site of an attack at American University of Afghanistan in Kabul, Afghanistan August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department condemned the attack on Wednesday on the American University of Afghanistan in the strongest possible terms, calling it an attack on the future of Afghanistan.

State Department spokeswoman Elizabeth Trudeau said the U.S. Embassy was working to account for all of its personnel and to locate and assist any U.S. citizens affected by the attack.

(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed, writing by David Alexander, editing by G Crosse)