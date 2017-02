KABUL The U.S. embassy in the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday sounded its "duck and cover" alarm warning of a possible attack, and told diplomats the alert was not a drill.

A U.S. diplomat who asked not to be named said staff had taken cover, but said they had not been given any information about the possible threat.

There were no sounds of explosions or gunfire in the area surrounding the embassy.

(Reporting by Emma Graham-Harrison, editing by Martin Petty)