WASHINGTON The military said on Friday it had identified the remains of all 30 American troops killed when the Taliban shot down their helicopter last weekend in Afghanistan, the deadliest incident for U.S. forces in the nearly decade-long war.

The identification allows the remains to be released to the families for burial arrangements throughout the country.

A Pentagon spokeswoman said the remains of two of the eight Afghans on board have also been identified. All eight will be sent back to Afghanistan once the identification process is complete.

The remains of a military dog who was also on the helicopter and killed were identified as well.

Saturday's helicopter crash in a remote valley southwest of Kabul was described as "catastrophic" in nature by the Pentagon, leaving no bodies immediately identifiable.

The U.S. military has blamed the Taliban for using a rocket-propelled grenade to shoot down the helicopter carrying the elite forces -- most of the victims were Navy SEALs.

The medical examiner's office at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware used advanced forensic techniques to identify the dead including fingerprint matching, dental examination, radiology and DNA matching, the spokeswoman said.

The team consisted of 10 forensic pathologists, two forensic anthropologists, six odontologists and dentists, three FBI fingerprint experts, three forensic investigators, two histology technicians and a three-person DNA team.

