PODGORICA NATO said on Thursday it would take decisions in the coming weeks on the future scope of the alliance mission in Afghanistan following an announcement by the United States that it would keep troops in the country through most of 2016.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, speaking in Montenegro, said a decision by U.S. President Barack Obama to keep 9,800 U.S. troops in Afghanistan through most of next year "paves the way for a sustained presence by the NATO alliance".

"In the coming weeks the alliance will take key decisions on the future scope of the rest of its support mission," Stoltenberg said. "The significant U.S. contribution will be an important factor as we consider the way ahead."

(Reporting by Petar Komnenic; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Hugh Lawson)