Here are figures for foreign military deaths in Afghanistan caused by violence or accidents since the 2001 U.S.-led invasion:
NATO/U.S.-LED COALITION FORCES:
United States 1,746
Britain 379
Canada 157
France 74
Germany 52
Denmark 41
Italy 39
Spain 33
Poland 28
Netherlands 25
Australia 24
Other nations 86
TOTAL: 2,684
