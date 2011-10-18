LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The silent film "The Artist," Roman Polanski's "Carnage," the sexually charged "Shame" and the Michelle Williams vehicle "My Week With Marilyn" will be among the centerpiece galas at the AFI Fest 2011 in Hollywood, festival organizers announced on Tuesday.

Other galas will include Luc Besson's "The Lady" and an evening with Pedro Almodovar that will feature a screening of his 1987 film "Law of Desire."

The ArtistAFI Fest, which runs from November 3-10 in Hollywood, also announced 11 special screenings. Those include Jim Field Smith's comedy "Butter," Ralph Fiennes' Shakespeare adaptation "Coriolanus," Mark Pellington's "I Melt With You," the Duplass brothers' "Jeff, Who Lives at Home," the Dardenne brothers' "The Kid With a Bike," Gerardo Naranjo's Mexican Oscar entry "Miss Bala," Oren Moverman's "Rampart," Lynne Ramsay's "We Need to Talk About Kevin" and the always-controversial Lars von Trier's "Melancholia."

The festival will also present special screenings of a pair of documentaries from German auteurs, Wim Wenders' 3D dance doc "Pina" and Werner Herzog's death-row film "Into the Abyss."

Clint Eastwood's "J. Edgar" was previously announced as the festival's opening-night gala..

It also previously announced the slate in its "Young Americans" and "New Auteurs" programs. The former includes Sophia Takal's "Green," Bill Morrison's "Spark of Being" and Tristan Patterson's documentary "Dragonslayer," while the latter includes Oscar foreign-language entries from Greece ("Attenberg") and Belgium ("Bullhead").

More information on the lineup is available at the festival Web site.

AFI Fest 2011, which is presented by Audi, will offer free tickets to all screenings after selling Patrol Passes and Special Screenings Passes. These tickets will become available to the general public on October 27, after a 24-hour window in which AFI members can obtain tickets.