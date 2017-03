Life insurer Aflac Inc (AFL.N) reported a 13 percent rise in net profit, helped by strong revenue growth in its Japanese unit.

Net profit rose to $892 million, or $1.90 per share, for the first-quarter ended March 31, from $785 million, or $1.68 per share, a year earlier.

