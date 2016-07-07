Roche wants to expand diabetes business, not sell it
ZURICH Roche is looking to expand its $2 billion-per-year diabetes business, not sell it or spin it off.
JOHANNESBURG The United Nations' food agency said on Thursday it needed $730 million over the next 12 months for relief in seven southern African countries hit hard by a blistering drought and faced a $610 million shortfall.
The World Food Programme (WFP) said in a statement the seven countries were Malawi, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho, Madagascar, Swaziland and Zambia.
In Malawi, WFP said it needed $288 million but had only sourced $43 million, while in Zimbabwe - where drought has exacerbated an economic meltdown which has led to unrest - $228 million was required but only a tenth of that has been raised.
An El Nino weather pattern, which ended in May, triggered drought conditions across the region which hit the staple maize and other crops and dented economic growth.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)
ZURICH Roche is looking to expand its $2 billion-per-year diabetes business, not sell it or spin it off.
SAN FRANCISCO The largest U.S. physician group urged President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday to protect international doctors and seriously ill patients from an executive order that suspends travel from seven Muslim-majority countries.
JOHANNESBURG At least 94 psychiatric patients died of negligence in South Africa last year after they were moved from a licensed home to unregistered facilities, the health ombudsman said on Wednesday, sparking public outrage.