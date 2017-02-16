Chinese court jails seven for falsifying pollution data
BEIJING A court in China on Friday jailed seven people for more than a year each for tampering with air quality monitoring equipment and falsifying data, the official Xinhua news agency said.
MAPUTO Tropical storm Dineo has caused in two deaths in Mozambique since it hit the coast of the southern African country late on Wednesday, and further casualties are expected, aid agency CARE said on Thursday.
"The provincial government estimates that some 750,000 people are at risk in Inhambane province. So far two deaths have been reported and more are expected," the organization said in a statement.
Native American tribes scored a legal victory in their long-fought case against the Dakota Access pipeline, but it is unclear whether a judge will actually stop oil from flowing, even temporarily, when the parties meet again next week.
Lawyers for two top Michigan health officials on Thursday pledged to fight criminal charges filed a day earlier in connection with Flint's water crisis that was linked to an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease and at least 12 deaths, according to local news reports.