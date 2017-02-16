MAPUTO Tropical storm Dineo has caused in two deaths in Mozambique since it hit the coast of the southern African country late on Wednesday, and further casualties are expected, aid agency CARE said on Thursday.

"The provincial government estimates that some 750,000 people are at risk in Inhambane province. So far two deaths have been reported and more are expected," the organization said in a statement.

