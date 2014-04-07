JOHANNESBURG E-commerce firm Africa Internet Holdings (AIH) has launched a person-to-person lending service as a digital alternative to banks, adding to its range of businesses which include a would-be African Amazon.

While e-commerce has been a fixture in developed markets for more than a decade, it has only recently gained momentum in Africa as smartphones help consumers leap-frog the continent's lack of traditional fixed-line Internet connections.

Berlin-based AIH's newest contribution to Africa's small but fast-growing e-commerce sector is Lendico, an online marketplace for loans from one person to another that initially targets South Africa.

Lendico hopes to connect borrowers with lenders. Borrowers can request loans of between 3,000 rand and 200,000 rand ($290-$19,000), with interest rates starting at about 8 percent. The site uses its own algorithms to assess borrowers' risk and set the rates.

"It's kind of a digital alternative to banks and we're very excited because we think South Africa is going to be a great market, where there is a lot of consumer credit," Sacha Poignonnec, co-Chief Executive of AIH, said at the Reuters Africa Summit in Johannesburg.

Lendico is the ninth web-based venture in AIH's portfolio which also includes hotel booking site Jovago, taxi booking service Easytaxi, and Jumia - an online shopping mall which aims to emulate some of the success of Amazon (AMZN.O).

Although none of AIH's established ventures have yet turned a profit, Poignonnec said the businesses were "doubling or tripling" either their quarterly or annual sales. But he declined to disclose any sales values.

"The way I see it is very simple: Online shopping is going to become very big in Africa," said Poignonnec. "It's no secret that in Africa it's difficult to find the supplier of products."

Founded in 2012, AIH has a presence in 13 African countries, including Nigeria, Egypt, Morocco, Ivory Coast and Ghana.

Its investors are venture capital firm Rocket Internet, Luxembourg-based telecoms group Millicom International (MICsdb.ST) and Africa's biggest mobile phone firm MTN Group (MTNJ.J).

($1 = 10.5153 South African rand)

