LUANDA Banco Angolano de Investimentos (BAI), Angola's biggest bank by assets, aims to halt a three-year profit slump by adopting a stricter approach to lending after it was forced to write off $122 million of loans in 2013, its executive director said.

Economic growth has slowed in recent years in Angola, Africa's No.2 oil producer, and has led to a surge in bad debts for BAI and some other banks which has hammered their profits.

The loan write-offs, and additional bad debt provisions to $225 million, led BAI to announce on Friday a 31 percent drop in net profits for 2013 to $124 million, a third successive annual fall.

"The goal for 2014 is to increase lending, but with better quality and stricter rules, and it is essential that we recover bad loans," BAI Executive Director Joao Fonseca said on Monday at the Reuters Africa Investment Summit.

"We're talking about a bank that wrote off over $324 million in loans in the last four years, it's too much," he said.

"Our loan book was built at a time of high economic growth, but now we are more aware of the credit risks, strengthening our debt recovery processes and focusing on negotiation, resorting to courts as a second option."

Angolan banks boomed after the end of a 27-year civil war in 2002. Boosted by high yields on government bonds and treasury bills which they owned in large quantities, they expanded lending, but often without the right criteria or guarantees.

Yields dropped after 2011 as inflation slowed to single digits. Angola's growth has also slowed, to 5.1 percent last year from 14 percent in 2007, as a result of a slump in oil prices and technical problems in crude production.

Real estate and construction firms, which make up 36 percent of BAI's loans, have been hit especially hard by the economic slowdown and many have struggled to repay debts.

"Projects are taking longer, costing more, and demand has cooled off, especially in the top-end segment," Fonseca said.

Delays in state infrastructure spending last year, as well as the government falling behind on payments for projects, also hit contractors' cash flow and loan repayments.

However Fonseca said that after a 6 percent drop in loans to clients in 2013, BAI expects lending to rise this year, driven by credit deals for state projects and for textile and cement firms as Angola tries to reduce its reliance on oil output.

BAI will also benefit from new rules that force oil companies to use Angolan banks, which Fonseca said may inject an additional $25 billion into the banking system each year.

TRANSPARENCY RULES

Angola's banks are also facing tougher regulation. To help improve the country's poor reputation on transparency, the central bank last year introduced new rules on governance, ownership disclosure and auditing.

BAI was criticized by the U.S. Senate in a 2010 report on foreign corruption for not disclosing its list of shareholders, but Fonseca said the list was now public, including an 8.5 percent stake held by state oil company Sonangol.

He added that a credit rating from Moody's, obtained in January and the first for an Angolan bank, was designed to reflect improved transparency. Moody's gave it a Ba3 deposit rating, and a stable outlook.

But the new regulatory environment is still a challenge.

"Banks will have to invest heavily in systems, people, and the new demands may lead to consolidation in a sector which has 23 banks," he said. A merger between local bank BPA and the Angolan unit of Russia's VTB (VTBR.MM), announced in February, may signal a starting point for this trend, he added.

Angola's top banks - BAI, BIC Angola, state-owned BPC and units of Portugal's Banco BPI (BBPI.LS) and BES BES.LS - control 70 percent of assets in the market, but medium-sized local banks and new foreign players are gaining ground.

South Africa's Standard Bank (SBKJ.J) and London-listed Standard Chartered (STAN.L) have entered Angola in recent years.

BAI remains, however, in a strong leadership position, with assets valued at $10.7 billion - a market share of nearly a fifth - and deposits which rose 9 percent last year to $9.3 billion, he added.

Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits

(Editing by Pascal Fletcher and Pravin Char)