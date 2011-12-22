WASHINGTON President Barack Obama said on Thursday that the United States would boost its emergency aid to the Horn of Africa by $113 million.

Calling the crisis "urgent," Obama said in a statement that the additional aid would come on top of the $870 million in assistance the United States has already provided to help countries hit by the worst drought in decades.

The crisis has left more than 13 million people at risk of starvation in Somalia, Ethiopia, Kenya and Djibouti.

"The heartbreaking accounts of lives lost and of those struggling to survive remind us of our common humanity and the need to reach out to people in need," Obama said.

(Reporting By Caren Bohan; Editing by Sandra Maler)