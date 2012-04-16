LAGOS Nigeria's banking crisis is over and the sector's earnings should see a substantial recovery when results come in for the first quarter of 2012, the chief executive of state-owned "bad bank" AMCON said on Monday.

AMCON was set up in 2010 to clean up the banking system in Africa's most populous country following a $4 billion rescue of nine lenders that came close to collapse.

Speaking to the Reuters Africa Investment Summit in Lagos, Asset Management Co of Nigeria (AMCON) CEO Mustapha Chike-Obi said earnings in the banking sector would recover well in the first quarter of 2012, after suffering last year because of writedowns on bad debt.

"The numbers we're seeing in the first quarter are very robust," he said, adding that three nationalized banks were all now profitable.

"We should wait to the second quarter of this year before passing judgment -- I will not tell you that nothing surprising can come up -- but the banking crisis of 2007-2009 is over".

The banking sector was the second worst performing index on the local exchange in 2011, falling 32 percent, with only oil and gas doing worse.

Seven out of 15 local lenders listed on the exchange have announced 2011 earnings, with most posting higher-than-expected loan losses. FCMB (FCMB.LG) has reported a loss while UBA (UBA.LG) issued a profit warning.

Diamond Bank (DIAMONB.LG) also reported a loss last year, but swung back to profit in the first quarter.

"Nigerian banks are now the healthiest banks in the world in terms of asset quality and capital," Chike-Obi said.

He said AMCON was now the largest institutional holder of Nigerian bank stocks "And we're happy to hold them. We're not selling."

AMCON plans to refinance its 1.7 trillion naira ($10.80 billion) three-year bond with maturities of somewhere between seven and 10 years when the debt expires next year.

Chike-Obi said they were not yet at the stage of seeking investors for the bond, and that a preliminary roadshow in New York, Boston and London next month was more about explaining what AMCON is doing than marketing new debt issues.

Chike-Obi said that within four to six weeks AMCON would appoint advisors for the sale of three banks nationalized after a bail out, though it will six months before recommendations are expected.

He said AMCON's aim was to gradually reduce its operations and cut staffing in the next five years, as a full banking recovery makes it no longer needed.

($1 = 157.4250 naira)

