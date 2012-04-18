JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Group Five (GRFJ.J) is seeking a toehold in west and east African regions, its chief executive said on Wednesday, as the nation's fourth-largest construction firm looks to the rest of the continent to offset slow growth at home.

"We see west Africa as a big growth area for us," Mike Upton told the Reuters Africa Investment Summit.

"West Africa for us is growing into a very viable broad-based market, not just a project opportunity region."

Upton also said the discovery of oil and gas in east African countries such as Kenya and Uganda also made that region a likely target for the company to set up permanent roots.

He gave no timelines or specific countries on Group Five's expansion plans.

South African construction companies have been hit hard by a scarcity of work after the end of a building boom related to the 2010 soccer World Cup.

Group Five, whose shares are down about 27 percent since late 2009, has suffered from its dependence on the slumping domestic construction market.

The Johannesburg-based firm currently has secured 10 billion rand ($1.28 billion) worth of projects. Sixty percent of that is in South Africa with the bulk of the remainder spread across the African continent.

Ultimately, Upton said, the rest of Africa is likely to contribute more and more to the company's business.

"The opportunities for us are, by a large factor, outside South Africa."

(For more news from the Reuters Africa Investment Summit, click here)

(Additional reporting by Tebogo Mahlaela, Editing by David Dolan)