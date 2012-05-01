Farm equipment maker Agco Corp (AGCO.N) said first-quarter earnings surged 50 percent, blowing past Wall Street forecasts, helped by strong sales in North America and a pickup in European demand for agricultural equipment.

The results were driven by booming growth in demand for agricultural commodities -- U.S. farmers this year planted the largest corn crop in 75 years -- and the maker of tractors and combine harvesters raised its full-year profit forecast by 10 percent.

"The growing population and the shift to higher protein diets are driving increases in the consumption of food and long-term demand for grain," said Martin Richenhagen, the company's chief executive. "In Western Europe, industry demand has returned to more normal levels, and recovery is continuing in Eastern Europe."

Agco shares soared 8 percent $50.26 in premarket trading.

The company said on Tuesday that profit was $120.2 million, or $1.21 per share in the first quarter, compared with $80 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 26.5 percent to $2.27 billion.

Analysts, on average, expected 86 cents per share on sales of $2.06 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

MARGIN HORSEPOWER

Results were boosted by growing sales of high-powered tractors as well as the company's acquisition last year of GSI Holdings, a maker of silos used to store grain. Those two businesses command higher profit margins than some of Agco's other operations, said Adam Fleck, an analyst with Morningstar in Chicago.

"If you look at the North American results, with almost a 9 percent operating margin, that's the strongest that they've put up on a quarterly level in recent memory," Fleck said. "It seems like they could be taking some market share in high-horsepower tractors, and those are some high-margin products."

The Duluth, Georgia-based company got its biggest boost in North America, where sales rose 57.6 percent to $566.5 million. Sales in its largest market -- Europe, the Middle East and Africa -- rose 23.3 percent to $1.2 billion.

The company said it now looks for full-year earnings of about $5.50 per share, up from its earlier forecast of $5.00.

Agco's rivals include Deere & Co (DE.N) and CNH Global CNH.N. CNH last week reported higher-than-expected first-quarter profit, helped by a 22 percent surge in sales.

Deere is due to report results for its just-ended second fiscal quarter later this month. Analysts have forecast 19 percent profit growth.

As of Monday's close, Agco shares had slid 18 percent over the past year, a steeper slide than the 3 percent decline of the Standard & Poor's capital goods industry index .GSPIC.

A Federal Reserve report released on Monday showed that loans to farmers, which help finance equipment purchases, rose 26 percent in the first quarter.

(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and John Wallace)