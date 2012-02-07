Agco Corp (AGCO.N) gave a weaker-than-expected first-quarter outlook, blaming lower production as the farm equipment maker ramps up a plants in Finland, as well as start-up costs in China and unfavorable currency trends.

The news on Tuesday overshadowed fourth-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, and Agco shares fell 3 percent.

The company said it expected first-quarter earnings to be about flat with the 81 cents a share it reported for the year-earlier period. Analysts on average were expecting 93 cents.

The outlook reflects unfavorable production timing in Europe, dry weather in South America, a negative currency impact and costs in China, Chief Financial Officer Andy Beck said during a conference call.

He said Agco would work to make up for lost ground in the second quarter. Indeed, the company's 2012 earnings forecast of $5 a share matched the analysts' average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Lower taxes helped Agco post higher-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. Like U.S. rivals CNH Global CNH.N and Deere & Co (DE.N), the Duluth, Georgia-based company benefited from firm commodity prices and favorable farming conditions, which boosted sales of tractors, combines and other equipment.

Fourth-quarter net income rose to $285.2 million, or $2.90 per share, from $85.2 million, or 87 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding tax gains and expenses from the recent acquisition of GSI Holdings Corp, earnings increased to $1.44 per share from 88 cents. Analysts had expected $1.33.

Farm machinery makers have fared better than fertilizer producers, such as Mosaic Co (MOS.N) and Potash Corp (POT.N), due to the robust performance of a variety of agricultural products, including livestock. Fertilizer producers, meanwhile have suffered from lower demand due to an easing in specific commodity prices and other factors.

Makers of tractors and combines, however, are not entirely immune to those pressures. Production cuts could lead to higher fertilizer prices for farmers who have been enjoying a very favorable environment for farming.

JPMorgan Chase & Co analyst Ann Duignan said in a note to investors that traders had driven up the price of Agco stock in recent sessions and had already been braced for a weak forecast after CNH's relatively conservative outlook last week. That company had forecast 5 percent sales growth in 2012.

Agco's stock -- much like shares of CNH and Deere -- has notched a double-digit increase in 2012 after falling during 2011. Each company had traded at least 14 percent higher during the first month of the year.

Shares of Agco were down 3 percent at $52.14 in afternoon trading.

CONDITIONS REMAIN STRONG

While many expect growth in the agricultural sector to moderate somewhat in 2012, Agco Chief Executive Officer Martin Richenhagen said in a statement that the company remained "optimistic" about its ability to continue capitalizing on the industry's strength.

Agco sells tractors, combines and other machinery under the Challenger, Fendt, Massey Ferguson and Valtra brand names worldwide, with a major presence in Europe. Germany, Finland, Scandinavia and France all represented strong regions during the quarter.

The sector has been propped by growing demand for food in emerging markets, high crop prices, favorable farming conditions -- including record farmland values -- and tight supplies of key commodities, such as corn needed for ethanol.

Agco said sales for the fourth quarter increased 16 percent to $2.5 billion, in line with analysts' expectations. It experienced double-digit sales growth in several markets, including Eastern Europe, Africa and North America.

The company said it expected sales to rise about 14 percent to more than $10 billion in 2012.

In December, Deere forecast 15 percent sales growth for 2012 on the back of record results for 2011.

CEO Richenhagen expects the GSI acquisition to help Agco diversify its product line and build better relationships with farmers looking to buy a variety of goods -- from tractors to storage systems -- from a single supplier.

(Reporting by John D. Stoll; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Maureen Bavdek and Lisa Von Ahn)