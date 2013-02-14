Medical device maker Agilent Technologies Inc (A.N) reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as sales of its electronic instruments declined, sending its shares down 8 percent after the bell.

The company forecast full-year adjusted earnings of $2.70 to $3.00 per share on revenue of $6.9 billion to $7.1 billion.

Analysts were expecting full-year profit of $3.05 per share on revenue of $7.12 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Chief Executive Bill Sullivan said in a statement that Agilent was facing "some volatility in our end-markets" but that the company would continue to invest in research and development.

The Santa Clara, California-based company makes products used by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and life sciences research institutions, as well as aerospace and defense sectors.

First-quarter earnings were hurt in particular by a 7 percent decline in revenue from the company's largest business, electronic measurement, which makes instruments used in the design and development of electronics and microscopy products.

Agilent's first-quarter net profit fell 22 percent to $179 million, or 51 cents per share, from $230 million, or 65 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's revenue rose 3 percent to $1.68 billion, narrowly missing analysts' estimates of $1.69 billion.

Excluding amortization, acquisition, integration and transformation costs, the company earned 63 cents per share, missing estimates by 4 cents.

Shares of Agilent were trading at $41 after closing at $44.58 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

(Reporting By Pallavi Ail in Bangalore)