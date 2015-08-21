Equipment for sale is seen at a John Deere dealer in Denver May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

CHICAGO Shares of farm equipment maker Deere & Co (DE.N) fell more than 8 percent on weak third-quarter results on Friday as analysts said other agricultural companies were also hurt in an industry downturn.

The maker of John Deere-branded agriculture, construction and forestry products blamed the weak farm economy and softer demand for construction equipment.

"There is a huge concern among the equity community that any agriculture, and also any commodity-based company, is now seen in a bearish light," said Rich Nelson, an analyst at Allendale Inc.

Shares of heavy machinery makers CNH Industrial NV (CNHI.MI) and AGCO Corp (AGCO.N) fell 4.5 percent and 5.5 percent, respectively. Shares of Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) and Komatsu Ltd (6301.T), which have little to no exposure to farming but are heavy in construction and mining, both fell nearly 2 percent.

"We don't see any reason for farm income to improve and we don't think farmers are going to increase their demand for equipment any time soon," said Jim Corridore, analyst at S&P Capital IQ.

U.S. crop prices have fallen sharply since historical 2012 highs. In Iowa, the largest corn producer, average corn prices paid to farmers in 2012 were $6.67 per bushel, but had declined to $3.74 per bushel as of April 2015, according to the Iowa Office of National Agricultural Statistics Services.

On Friday, cash prices offered for corn were $3.30 and $4.05 at elevators and processors around the U.S. Midwest. [GRA/M]

"We're coming off of an artificially high (crop) price situation, so yes these are sharply lower numbers but I would caution against suggesting that this is a brand new issue," said Allendale's Nelson.

"Farmers are simply maintaining current equipment. Many of them bought new equipment in the past two years without a second thought. Now they are turning to more normalized patterns of buying," Nelson said.

Darin Anderson, 38, farms in southeastern North Dakota and has not bought a new piece of farm equipment since winter 2012.

Anderson bought a planter, prices can range upwards of $200,000 to $350,000, but he has no plans to buy more equipment soon.

"Crop prices are far below break-even. We are going to average 80 bushels per acre, which is an awesome crop, but if we sold it all right now? We'd lose money," Anderson said.

The average 2015-16 projected wheat harvest is 44 bushels per acre, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

(Editing by Grant McCool and Matthew Lewis)