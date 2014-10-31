Since commercialization of the world's first genetically engineered crops in 1995-1996, there has been an ongoing debate globally about the safety and effectiveness of the crops. China has recently slowed its process for allowing imports of certain types of GMO corn and rejected millions of dollars worth of U.S. corn shipments.

Here are some facts about GMO crops:

* U.S. corn and soybean farmers have largely embraced the genetically modified (GMO) specialty crops that can tolerate treatments of herbicide and fight off harmful pests, citing enhanced ease of production of critical food, feed and energy crops.

* GMO crop developers and other backers say many scientific studies show the crops are safe, and the USDA promotes the crops as a means to enhancing global food security. The European Union is a long-time foe of GMOs, though it has recently been moving toward greater acceptance. But many other countries, farmers, environmentalists and consumer groups have concerns about the safety of the crops. They cite scientific studies that show GMO crops contribute to health and environmental problems and are not needed to improve global food production.

* Chinese consumer wariness over GMO safety has mounted recently, and Chinese regulatory approvals there have ground to a near halt. The last import approval for a GMO grain was granted in June 2013, said Matthew O'Mara, director of international affairs at the Biotechnology Industry Organization, an industry group. At that time, the Chinese ministry of agriculture said it would permit imports as processing materials for three GMO soybeans, one new type of cotton and one GMO corn type. It also at that time granted field trial applications for soybeans, corn and canola.

* Industry data shows GMO crops planted on 175.2 million hectares (433 million acres) in 2013, with American and Brazilian farmers the dominant users, according to the International Service for the Acquisition of Agri-biotech Applications (ISAAA), a pro-biotech industry organization. Plantings last year in China totaled 4.2 million hectares (10 million acres), the report said.

* GMO soybeans, along with corn and cotton, are the most widely planted types of GMO crops. But there are also genetically modified versions of canola, sugarbeet and alfalfa and other crops.

* The most common GMO trait is herbicide-tolerance, which allows farmers to spray over the crops with weed killer without harming the crops.

* A handful of agrichemical and seed companies dominate the global market for GMO crops, including Monsanto Co., DuPont Pioneer, a unit of DuPont (DD.N), Dow AgroSciences, a unit of Dow Chemical (DOW.N) and Syngenta.SYNN.VX

* GMO crop are transgenic, meaning their DNA has been spliced with genetic material from other species, or organisms, including types of bacteria, to change the way they function. The genetic trait for herbicide tolerance is derived from the common soil bacterium Agrobacterium sp. strain CP4. Certain GMO crops referred to as "Bt" contain a gene from the soil bacterium Bacillus thuringiensis that produces a protein toxic to specific insects.

(Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City, Mo.)