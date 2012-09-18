Burger King and Tim Hortons owner to buy Popeyes for $1.8 billion
Restaurant Brands International Inc , owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons fast-food chains, said on Tuesday it would acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8 billion in cash.
Agrium Inc (AGU.TO) (AGU.N) expects to complete its purchase of the bulk of Viterra Inc's VT.TO Canadian and Australian farm supply stores by the end of 2012 or early 2013, Agrium Chief Executive Mike Wilson said on Tuesday.
Agrium, the biggest U.S. farm retail supplier, is paying C$575 million ($593 million) for the stores, which sell seed, chemicals and fertilizer to farmers.
Agrium will buy the stores from Swiss-based Glencore International Plc (GLEN.L), which is expected to complete its takeover of Viterra this month.
Privately held Canadian grain handler Richardson International Ltd is buying some of Viterra's grain-handling elevators and crop-processing sites once Glencore's takeover is complete.
The Glencore-Viterra deal has received all approvals from regulatory authorities except China's Ministry of Commerce, which is reviewing the transaction.
Glencore's selloff of some Viterra parts to Agrium and Richardson still requires approval of Canada's Competition Bureau.
Oil giant Saudi Aramco [IPO-ARMO.SE] has asked JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley to assist with its upcoming mammoth IPO and could call on another bank with access to Chinese investors, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has taken a stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and sees the drugmaker as a possible takeover target, according to a report published on Tuesday that sent the company's shares from a loss to more than 2 percent higher.