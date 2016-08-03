Lilly revenue rises 7.2 percent on higher demand for new drugs
Eli Lilly and Co reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drug Trulicity and other new treatments.
Canadian fertilizer maker Agrium Inc (AGU.TO) (AGU.N) on Wednesday reported a 16 percent fall in quarterly profit due to weak fertilizer prices.
The company's net earnings fell to $564 million, or $4.08 per share, in the second quarter, from $674 million, or $4.71 per share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Eli Lilly and Co reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drug Trulicity and other new treatments.
LONDON British online supermarket Ocado said it was increasingly confident that it would deliver an overseas technology deal first targeted before the end of 2015.
Fitness-band maker Fitbit Inc said it would cut about 6 percent of its workforce and estimated fourth-quarter revenue well below its own forecast, hurt by weaker-than-expected demand during the holiday shopping season, especially Black Friday.