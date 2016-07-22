Allianz targets Australia's QBE with informal bid: sources
SYDNEY/FRANKFURT Germany's Allianz has made an informal takeover approach to QBE Insurance , Australia's biggest insurer, but has not named a price, sources told Reuters on Monday.
WASHINGTON Koninklijke Ahold NV AHLN.AS and Delhaize Group SA DELB.BR, which between them own five well-known U.S. supermarket chains, have agreed to sell 81 stores to settle U.S. charges that their proposed $28 billion merger would likely be anticompetitive, the Federal Trade Commission said on Friday.
At the time the proposed merger was announced in June 2015, Netherlands-based Ahold operated 760 supermarkets under the Stop & Shop, Giant, and Martin's banners in 10 Eastern states and the District of Columbia, the FTC said. Delhaize, headquartered in Belgium, operated 1,291 supermarkets under the Food Lion and Hannaford banners in 14 Eastern and Southern states, the commission said.
Keysight Technologies Inc , a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, said it would buy U.S. data technology company Ixia for about $1.6 billion, net of cash.
MILAN Italian eyewear group Luxottica has agreed to buy Brazilian optical chain Oticas Carol in a 110 million euro ($117 million) deal that expands its retail footprint in the South American country.