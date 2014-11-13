BRUSSELS Dutch grocer Ahold AHLN.AS on Thursday said its U.S. operations returned to sales growth in the third quarter, while the sales decline in the Netherlands was less pronounced than in the previous three months.

Same store sales in the United States, where store chains such as Giant and Stop&Shop make up some 60 percent of revenue, rose 1.2 percent in the third quarter, a clear improvement from the 1.3 percent fall in the second quarter.

In the Netherlands, where Ahold operates market leader Albert Heijn, same store sales fell 1.1 percent, better than the 1.7 percent drop in the second quarter.

Operating profit, adjusted for one offs, fell 5.0 percent in the third quarter to 285 million euros ($354.6 million), broadly in line with the 282 million expected in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.

Ahold said it expected free cash flow for 2014 to be around 800 million euros.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)