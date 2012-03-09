HONG KONG American International Group's (AIG.N) $6 billion sale of shares in its Asian insurer AIA has ruffled feathers among investment bankers involved in the deal, with some jostling over who gets top credit for the second-largest block trade ever.

As the AIA (1299.HK) deal may be among few big Asian stock deals this year, nobody wants to miss out.

When AIA listed in a $20.5 billion Hong Kong IPO in 2010, the top four banks involved were Citigroup (C.N), Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N), but AIG picked just Deutsche and Goldman to lead the AIA stock sale, according to sources involved in the matter, with Citigroup and Morgan Stanley playing a supporting role.

In term sheets sent to potential investors in the block trade, Deutsche and Goldman each stated they were the "active" joint global co-ordinator and "active" joint bookrunner, a sign to bankers and investors that other joint co-ordinators and bookrunners, including Citigroup and Morgan Stanley, had only passive roles.

The distinction is important, not just for the fees that such a large offering brings, but also in the league table credit that can help a bank's external marketing.

In Asia, the distinction is rare, which is why banks quickly moved to lobby league table organizers such as Thomson Reuters, hoping to make clear their role and ensure they received proper credit, according to sources involved, who could not be named as they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Some believed the active bookrunners should get more of the credit as they did the heavy lifting.

The dispute caused such a stir that Thomson Reuters temporarily pulled the deal from its league table database until the credit issue was sorted out.

In the end, all 11 joint bookrunners received equal league table credit, or points, according to the sources, while Deutsche and Goldman took home higher fees.

"This is unusual in an Asian context," said an equity capital markets (ECM) banker directly involved in the AIA deal who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. "This basically ensures consistency of message. The vendor is not looking for 11 opinions, right? They basically said, everyone channels through these two banks."

All banks mentioned declined to comment.

Goldman last year unseated rival UBS UBSN.VX for the first time in seven years as top Asia Pacific equity underwriter, with Morgan Stanley third and Deutsche in fourth place.

Asia Pacific stock issuance slumped 42 percent last year to a three-year low, hit by a dismal second half, and stock sales so far this year are down by more than a third at $25 billion, making banks more nervous about getting the credit for deals they take on.

"Whether this year is slow or not, everybody always wants all the league table credit they can get," said the co-head of ECM at one of the banks involved in the transaction.

For AIG, which went through a massive $182 billion government bailout in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis, it's important to keep strong ties with the banks, many of which provide investment banking advice, loans, investor feedback and other financial services.

This often results in big companies, and AIG is no exception, rotating responsibilities among its advisers to keep everyone happy.

While Citigroup and Morgan Stanley had a less prominent role in the AIA sell-down, they and Credit Suisse CSGN.VX were picked to handle the U.S. government's $6 billion sale of its AIG stock just a day later. One source said this was a simple case of "banker rotation".

"AIG wanted all the banks included to share the league table credit," said another ECM banker involved in the AIA sell-down.

Fees on ECM deals make up about two-thirds of investment banking revenues at most firms in Asia Pacific, according to Thomson Reuters data. The downturn in stock issuance, after a 21 percent drop in estimated ECM fees last year to $4.9 billion, means banks are fighting even harder for deals and recognition.

Block deals in Asia can, on average, pay fees of about 3 percent, but the AIA sell-down was much lower because of its size and the fact that AIG is majority-owned by the U.S. Treasury, sources said.

While the league tables don't translate into revenues, they are key marketing tools for banks to take to future clients.

"The reality is that we're all driven by one main theme, revenue," said the co-head of ECM at one of the banks involved in the AIA deal.

"League table position is very, very important, but at the end of the day, we're measured by one parameter ... revenue."

(Additional reporting by Fiona Lau, Denny Thomas and Clare Baldwin; Editing by Michael Flaherty and Ian Geoghegan)