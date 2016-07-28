The company name is seen displayed on top of AIA Central in the financial Central district in Hong Kong, China November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

HONG KONG AIA Group Ltd (1299.HK), the world's third-largest life insurer by market value, reported a 37 percent rise in new business for the first half of the year, driven by strong sales in its key markets, Hong Kong and China.

AIA's value of new business, which measures expected profits from new premiums and is a key gauge for future growth, surged to $1.26 billion in the January-June period, up from $959 million a year ago, the company said.

The insurer's operating profit after tax posted growth of 14 percent in the first half to $1.96 billion, up from $1.80 billion in the year-ago period, AIA said in a statement to the stock exchange on Thursday.

AIA, which listed in Hong Kong in 2010 after a spinoff from bailed-out U.S. insurer AIG, said in the statement that Hong Kong delivered VONB growth of 60 percent to $537 million in first half of 2016 benefiting from growth in the Hong Kong domestic market and a substantial uplift in new business from mainland Chinese customers.

First half new business growth for China saw an increase of 56 percent compared with the first half of 2015 to $278 million.

China and Hong Kong together account for about half of new business growth globally at AIA, originally founded in Shanghai nearly 100 years ago and the first foreign insurer to be granted a license in China.

Besides these two markets, the insurer's presence in Asia include Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and South Korea.

AIA has been focusing on increasing its reach of agency and distribution channels and expanding and improving its range of products, amid slowing economic growth in China, the world's second-largest economy.

AIA was among insurers considering bids to buy at least 49 percent of the $3 billion insurance unit of Thai lender Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) (SCB.BK), people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters in May.

