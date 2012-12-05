Burger King and Tim Hortons owner to buy Popeyes for $1.8 billion
Restaurant Brands International Inc , owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons fast-food chains, said on Tuesday it would acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8 billion in cash.
HONG KONG Malaysia's state investor Khazanah Nasional Bhd KHAZA.UL launched on Wednesday an up to $360 million offering of shares in AIA Group (1299.HK), IFR reported, citing a term sheet of the transaction.
Khazanah, through its Mount Swettenham Investments unit, is offering 92.35 million AIA shares in a range of HK$29.84-HK$30.20 each, equivalent to a discount of up to 1.2 percent to Wednesday's close, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
The selldown comes ahead of the expiration of a lockup on AIA shares by American International Group (AIG.N) this week, when the U.S. insurer will be free to sell a stake worth $6.4 billion at current market prices.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch was hired as sole bookrunner on the AIA stake sale.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR and Elzio Barreto; Additional reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Restaurant Brands International Inc , owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons fast-food chains, said on Tuesday it would acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8 billion in cash.
Oil company Saudi Aramco [IPO-ARMO.SE] has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co , Morgan Stanley , and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters for its planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has taken a stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and sees the drugmaker as a possible takeover target, according to a report published on Tuesday that sent the company's shares from a loss to more than 2 percent higher.