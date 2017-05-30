Judge approves temporary stop to DraftKings, FanDuel merger
WASHINGTON A federal judge has approved a temporary halt of a merger between sport fantasy companies DraftKings and FanDuel.
DUBLIN The pricing next month of Ireland's initial public offering of Allied Irish Banks (ALBK.I) (AIB) could be driven up if Britain's ruling Conservative party wins a strong majority in the June 8 election, Ireland's finance minister said on Tuesday.
The Irish government launched its long-awaited initial public offering of state-owned AIB on Tuesday, offering a 25 percent stake in what is set to be one of Europe's largest bank listings since the 2008 financial crisis.
"We're conscious of the British election and if there was a very strong majority in the UK for the Conservative it might drive the price up a little but we have a fairly good idea of the market now, it's a very good market at the moment. IPOs are fashionable again," Michael Noonan told national broadcaster RTE.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams)
WASHINGTON A federal judge has approved a temporary halt of a merger between sport fantasy companies DraftKings and FanDuel.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Canadian fertilizer producers Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc , which are seeking regulator approval to merge, said on Wednesday that the combined company would be called Nutrien.
NEW YORK Cigna Corp Chief Executive David Cordani told investors on Wednesday that the company has $7 billion to $14 billion in capital it could use in 2017 for mergers and acquisitions in several areas, including Medicare Advantage for older people.