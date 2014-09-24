Robert Benmosche speaks during an interview with Reuters in the garden of his Adriatic sea-front villa in Dubrovnik, April 5, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) isn't AIG's biggest competitor and AIG handles all its rivals in a very effective way, former AIG (AIG.N) Chief Executive Robert Benmosche told Bloomberg TV.

"I think his last ten years is not as good as his first 20 years - but...when you get big it's hard to continue to grow," said Benmosche, who currently serves as an adviser to the insurer. (bloom.bg/1sXDBie)

The AIG-Berkshire rivalry heated up last year when AIG decided to stop signing new reinsurance contracts with Berkshire due to competitive reasons.

The decision came after Berkshire poached senior AIG executives, and Buffett said he planned to expand his company's commercial insurance operations that compete with AIG.

Benmosche, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2010, sped up his exit from AIG after he learnt in May that he had nine months to a year to live.

(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)