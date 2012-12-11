Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
The U.S. Treasury said on Monday it would sell the last of its remaining AIG shares, rounding off a $182 billion bailout that began during the financial crisis.
Following is a timeline of key events in AIG's recent history:
2008
September 16: The government rescues AIG with an $85 billion bailout, as the company was minutes from bankruptcy.
September 17: The government removes Robert Willumstad as AIG's chief executive and names former Allstate CEO Edward Liddy to replace him.
October 8: AIG and the Fed reach a deal for another $37.8 billion in liquidity.
November 10: AIG bailout is restructured to include the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP) and the creation of the Maiden Lane facilities.
2009
March 2: Bailout is restructured again to give the Fed preferred interests in life insurers ALICO and AIA.
AIG posts a fourth-quarter loss of $61 billion.
May 21: Liddy says he will resign.
August 10: Robert Benmosche, the former CEO of MetLife, takes over as AIG's chief executive. He will ultimately get the lion's share of the credit for turning the company around and preventing a fire sale of its assets.
2010
March 1: AIG reaches deal to sell AIA to Prudential for $35.5 billion; the sale later falls apart.
March 8: AIG reaches deal to sell ALICO to MetLife for $15.5 billion; the deal closes later in the year.
September 30: AIG, the Fed and the Treasury agree to a complicated recapitalization deal to repay the Fed and centralize the government's investment with the Treasury.
October 22: AIG prices the public offering of a two-thirds stake in AIA in Hong Kong, in one of the largest IPOs ever.
2011
January 12: AIG strikes a deal to sell its Taiwanese insurance unit Nan Shan.
January 14: The recapitalization deal closes.
May 11: Treasury launches its first sale of AIG stock, reducing its stake in the company from 92 percent to 77 percent.
August 5: The company says it will hold on to United Guaranty, its mortgage insurance unit whose fate had been undecided.
Shares fall to a 17-month low, having lost half their value over the course of the year on uncertainty about the company's future.
August 8: AIG sues Bank of America for $10 billion, alleging mortgage fraud, in one of the clearest indications yet AIG intends to fight back against the banks it believes contributed to its decline.
September 2: ILFC, AIG's aircraft leasing business, files for an initial public offering.
2012
February 23: After making a determination it has returned to consistent profitability, AIG recognizes nearly $20 billion in tax-related benefits.
February 28: The New York Fed sells the last of the assets in Maiden Lane II, one of the two vehicles it set up to help rescue the company.
June 14: The New York Fed says the last of its bailout-related loans has been repaid with interest.
June 28: AIG says it will rebrand some units that dropped the AIG name during the depths of the crisis, restoring the company's mark to prominence.
September 9: The Treasury launches its fifth sale of AIG stock, this time for $18 billion, in an offering that will take its stake in the company to around 20 percent.
November 2: AIG says it plans to shift its focus from stock buybacks to debt management, and adds it would like to pay a dividend in 2013 if possible.
December 7: AIG confirms it is in talks to sell 90 percent of its aircraft leasing unit ILFC to a Chinese consortium.
December 9: AIG strikes deal to sell up to 90 percent of ILFC for a valuation of $5.28 billion.
Dec 10: The U.S. Treasury says it will sell its last 234.2 million shares of AIG stock, worth some $7.8 billion at market prices. The government will retain warrants to buy AIG stock.
Sources: Federal Reserve, A.M. Best, company reports
(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Diane Craft, Phil Berlowitz)
