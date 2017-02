American International Group Inc (AIG.N) and the Chinese consortium buying its plane leasing business ILFC would have the right to terminate the deal if it had not closed by May 15 of next year, AIG said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

AIG said it would also retain the right to at least one seat on ILFC's board as long as it retained around a 5 percent stake in the company.

