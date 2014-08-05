Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
NEW YORK Insurer American International Group (AIG.N) will not see a sudden shift in strategy in coming months as its leadership changes, the company's incoming chief executive said on Tuesday.
"There will be no abrupt change in strategy," said Peter Hancock, who will take the reins as CEO on Sept. 1, calling his appointment "a vote for continuity."
Hancock, who spoke on a conference call with analysts, is the current head of the company's property casualty business. He will succeed Bob Benmosche.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.