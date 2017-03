FRANKFURT German airline Air Berlin (AB1.DE) said late on Sunday that it had agreed recapitalisation measures that would yield 450 million euros of cash by the end of 2014.

The recapitalisation comprises a 300 million-euro convertible bond, to which its shareholder Etihad Airways has subscribed, and a second bond worth at least 150 million euros.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Andrew Roche)