FRANKFURT Air Berlin (AB1.DE) does not expect its current restructuring to be sufficient to return it to sustainable profit and is reviewing its business model, Chief Executive Wolfgang Prock-Schauer told journalists during a conference call on Monday.

Air Berlin said late on Sunday it was calling on investors to stump up more cash by buying bonds as it unveiled a 2013 loss. [ID:nL6N0NJ15Y]

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)