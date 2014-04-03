Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
Air Canada ACa.TO ACb.TO on Thursday said it expects higher first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and impairment, and aircraft rent (EBITDAR) due to system-wide traffic growth and capacity increase.
The airline on February 12 said it expected EBITDAR to fall by between C$15 million ($13.6 million) and C$30 million from a year earlier, when it earned C$145 million.
The company now expects first-quarter earnings to be in line with last year's level.
The company also reported a higher revenue per available seat mile (RASM), as well as a better expense per available seat mile (CASM).
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.