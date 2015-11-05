Air Canada's Boeing 787 Dreamliner economy section is seen during the unveiling of its brand new international interior product at Pearson International Airport in Toronto May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

Air Canada (AC.TO), the country's biggest airline, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by lower fuel costs.

Lower costs boosted the company's operating margin by 6.5 percentage points during the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

Air Canada said on Thursday it now expected its adjusted cost per available seat mile, which excludes fuel expenses, to decline by up to 1 percent in 2015 as a weaker Canadian dollar increases some expenses. The carrier had previously forecast a 1 percent to 2 percent decrease.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned C$2.50 per share in the quarter, higher than the average analyst estimate of C$2.21, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's net income rose 35 percent to C$437 million ($332 million), or C$1.48 per share.

Operating revenue rose nearly 6 percent to C$4.02 billion, above analysts' estimate of C$3.94 billion.

($1 = C$1.31)

(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Sriraj Kalluvila)