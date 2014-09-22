Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
PARIS Air France KLM (AIRF.PA) said on Monday the seven-day-old French pilots strike was costing it daily up to 20 million euros ($25.7 million) at operating level and was having "catastrophic consequences for the company's customers, staff and financial situation".
In a statement, the company said it would need to update its earnings target for this year once the industrial dispute had ended.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.