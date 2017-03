PARIS Air France KLM (AIRF.PA) said on Monday the seven-day-old French pilots strike was costing it daily up to 20 million euros (15.74 million pounds) at operating level and was having "catastrophic consequences for the company's customers, staff and financial situation".

In a statement, the company said it would need to update its earnings target for this year once the industrial dispute had ended.

