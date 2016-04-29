The logo of Air France-KLM is seen during the company's 2014 First-Half results presentation in Paris July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS The board of Air France-KLM is likely to name Jean-Marc Janaillac as the Franco-Dutch airline group's next chief executive after the resignation of Alexandre de Juniac, French media reported.

Janaillac, CEO of private transport company Transdev, was considered along with Guillaume Pepy, the head of French state-owned railway company SNCF, and Jean-Francois Cirelli, a former CEO of GDF Suez, the websites of Journal du Dimanche and La Tribune reported.

Juniac is leaving the group in the summer to become director general of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

A spokeswoman for Air France-KLM declined to comment.

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Cyril Altmeyer