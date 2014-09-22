PARIS The head of Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA), seeking to end a damaging strike by pilots, told Le Monde newspaper on Monday that he was prepared to suspend until December the rollout of the Transavia low-cost operation that sparked the industrial action.

Alexandre de Juniac announced the proposal in the newspaper on day eight of a protest by pilots that has cut the number of Air France flights to about 40 percent of normal service.

(Writing by Brian Love, Editing by Alexandria SAge)