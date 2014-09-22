Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
PARIS Air France's (AIRF.PA) main pilot union said on Monday that it would pursue a strike until a solution to a dispute over strategy was found and demanded the withdrawal of plans to roll out the low-cost airline Transavia Europe.
"As long as management does not change its philosophy and as long as Air France management will not conduct real talks in a cooperative spirit to counter low-cost (airlines), Air France pilots will be on strike," Jean-Louis Barber, head of the Air France section of the SNPL union told a news conference.
"We are now asking for the withdrawal of the Transavia Europe project," he added, referring to a plan to create a low-cost subsidiary based in hubs outside of France, which Air France pilots say will create unfair wage competition.
(Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur and Gregory Blachier)
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.