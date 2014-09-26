ARRAS France French Prime Minister Manuel Valls called for an end to a strike by pilots at Air France over its low-cost airline expansion plans that entered its 12th day on Friday.

"This strike must end," Valls told reporters. "This strike is intolerable for customers, this strike is intolerable for the company, Air France, this strike is intolerable for the country's economy."

He added that the striking pilots should accept a protocol put forward by the airline aimed at ending the conflict that included the withdrawal of plans to expand Transavia Europe.

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Editing by Nicholas Vinocur)