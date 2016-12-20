WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday it had approved an application from American Air Liquide Holdings Inc, a subsidiary of France's Air Liquide SA (AIRP.PA), to divest assets involved in production of bulk liquid carbon dioxide and dry ice in Iowa.

The divestiture is part of an FTC final order in July 2016 settling charges that the $13.4 billion merger of industrial gas producers American Air Liquide and Airgas Inc would likely harm competition in several U.S. and regional markets, the commission said in a statement.

