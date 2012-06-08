PARIS Air Liquide (AIRP.PA) said on Friday it was offering a hefty 90 percent premium to buy 70.49 percent of French home healthcare company LVL Medical LVLM.PA for 30.89 euros per share, in a bid to bolster its expansion in the health sector.

The French industrial gases group's offer to buy control of LVL Medical from controlling shareholders, the Lavorel Family, gives the company an enterprise value of 316 million euros ($396.99 million), the statement said.

The takeover bid will be followed by a simplified public tender offer on the remaining LVL Medical share and subscription warrants.

Prior to the acquisition, LVL'S Medical German activities will be acquired by the Lavorel family for an enterprise value of 80 million euros.

LVL employs 750 people in France and it generated 2011 sales of 104 million euros.

The acquisition, which must be approved by French competition authority, should be completed during the fourth quarter 2012.

The offered price of 30.89 euros per share implies a premium of 90 percent compared to the closing share price of LVL Medical on June 7.

LVL Medical shares were suspended on Friday while Air Liquide shares were down 0.60 percent at 86.20 euros by 0711 GMT.

