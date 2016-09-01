Allianz targets Australia's QBE with informal bid: sources
SYDNEY/FRANKFURT Germany's Allianz has made an informal takeover approach to QBE Insurance , Australia's biggest insurer, but has not named a price, sources told Reuters on Monday.
WASHINGTON U.S. regulators on Thursday said they have approved American Air Liquide Holdings' bid to sell some of its assets to Matheson Tri-Gas in order to settle charges that its recent merger with Airgas Inc would have harmed industrial gas competition.
France's Air Liquide SA (AIRP.PA), American Air Liquide Holdings' parent company, bought Airgas, the leader in U.S. packaged gases, in May. Matheson Tri-Gas Inc is owned by Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp (4091.T).
(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Susan Heavey)
Keysight Technologies Inc , a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, said on Monday it would buy U.S. data technology company Ixia for about $1.6 billion in cash in a bid to increase its software and security portfolio.
CHICAGO U.S. agricultural commodities trader Archer Daniels Midland Co has agreed to sell its Crop Risk Services (CRS) insurance business for $127.5 million to Validus Holdings Ltd , the companies announced on Monday.