PARIS Brazilian planemaker Embraer (EMBR3.SA) announced deals for more than a dozen of its current passenger jets worth nearly $700 million at list prices on Tuesday, as it filled out its order book until the second-generation E-Jets arrive in 2018.

The contracts were dwarfed by the 365 potential orders for the next-generation planes unveiled at the Paris Airshow on Monday, but are key to maintaining production levels while Embraer develops its new line-up.

Destined for India, Lithuania, Venezuela and Japan, the new orders underscored the reach of Embraer's E-Jets to more than 65 countries, helped by leasing arrangements for upstart regional carriers as demand slumps from major customers in Europe.

Venezuelan state airline Conviasa confirmed options for seven E-190s in addition to its six jets in service.

Embraer also unveiled two contracts that it had booked without disclosing.

Japan Airlines (9201.T) added four more E-170 orders for a total of 15 aircraft. India's Air Costa acquired two E-170s through Embraer subsidiary ECC Leasing and bought an E-190.

Lithuania's Air Lituanica is also leasing an E-175 from ECC and an E-170 from a third party.

(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by James Regan)