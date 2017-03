PARIS Pratt & Whitney (UTX.N) said it will provide engines for up to 100 Embraer (EMBR3.SA) E-Jets on order from International Lease Finance Corp (AIG.N).

The agreement represents up to 200 PurePower PW1900G engines with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2018, Pratt said at the Paris Airshow on Wednesday.

