PARIS Singapore Airlines has placed a firm order for 30 Airbus A350-900 aircraft worth $8.6 billion at list prices, with options for 20 more of the jetliners.

The airline could convert the options into larger A350-1000s under the terms of the deal, Airbus said at the Paris Airshow on Wednesday.

The carrier now has 70 firm orders for the A350, Airbus added.

